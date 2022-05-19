Doncaster Rovers 'fight off competition' to sign Norwich City teenager on scholarship deal

Allen, 16, is among eight teenagers to pen scholarship deals and join the club’s under-18s squad.

Chris Pooley, Harry Wood, Jake Oram, Justin Bennett, Max Adamson, Will Flint and Will Green will make the step up from Rovers’ under-16s.

Rovers, whose academy is Category Three, said on their official website they beat Category Two sides to capture the signing of Allen.

Freddie Allen and Gary McSheffrey. Picture: Doncaster Rovers FC

Cambridgeshire-born Allen signed for Norwich as a 13-year-old after a successful trial which included playing for the Canaries in an U13 Premier League Tournament against the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and PSV Eindhoven.

Gary McSheffrey told Rovers’ official website: “They have all stepped up this year and grasped the opportunity. They are at a club where you will get opportunities because we are constantly evolving.