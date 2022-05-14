Doncaster Rovers make decisions on second year scholars with one player to link up with first team in pre-season

Goalkeeper Luke Chadwick, defenders Tom Henson, Michael Nesbitt and Dan Wilds, midfielders Corie Cole and Will Hollings, and forwards Alex Wolny and Tavonga Kuleya will leave Rovers this summer.

But Kuleya, who is currently injured, will have his situation reviewed once his rehabilitation is complete.

The 17-year-old made his full Rovers debut against Scunthorpe United in the Papa John’s Trophy in November.

Tavonga Kuleya and Will Hollings, pictured warming up for Rovers' FA Cup clash at Scunthorpe United last November in which they were unused substitutes.

He also featured as a second half subsitute in the same competition against Crewe Alexandra in what proved to be Richie Wellens’ final game in charge.

Kuleya will report back for pre-season training with the first team before a decision is made on his future.

Hollings made one substitute appearance against Scunthorpe United in the Papa John’s Trophy, while Cole and Wolny were unused substitutes against the Iron.

Academy manager Tony Cook told Rovers’ official website: “It is never easy deciding not to offer professional contracts, but we have a strong support structure in place to be able to look after the players as they make the next steps of their careers away from the football club.

“On behalf of everyone at Rovers and within the Academy, we thank the eight departing players for their efforts and wish them all the best moving forward with their careers.”

Rovers have offered teenage centre back Bobby Faulkner a new deal.

The 17-year-old, who joined Rovers’ academy at under-16 level, signed his first professional contract in November.

Tom Chambers, Alex Fletcher, Jak Whiting, Charlie Petch, Faris Khan, Jack Raper, Josh Lindley, Tom Parkinson, Ethan Harrison, Jack Goodman and Owen Scattergood will return as second year scholars this summer.