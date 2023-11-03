Grant McCann says Doncaster Rovers will not take their foot off the gas with almost £50,000 at stake in their next two matches.

Rovers take on Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup first round on Saturday in a tie worth £41,000 to the winners before welcoming Burton Albion to the Eco-Power Stadium in the newly named Bristol Street Motors Trophy (formerly EFL Trophy) on Tuesday.

Prize money from both competitions could be used to bolster McCann’s budget for the January transfer window, he revealed.

Doncaster Rovers' assistant manager Cliff Byrne (left) and manager Grant McCann.

Previewing Saturday’s visit of Accrington, McCann said: "We will be as strong as we possibly can.

"The FA Cup is huge for the football club. It can help a lot of different aspects. We are approaching January, the further we can get it’s great for the club financially. It can hopefully help me.”

McCann confirmed two players are being assessed ahead of tomorrow after picking up knocks in the win over Grimsby last time out.

Doncaster could welcome back Richard Wood, James Maxwell and Tyler Roberts after all three returned to training this week.

McCann said: “We want to try and be competitive in the game and we want to try and get into the next round.

"But we know it will be tough.”

Accrington had won four in a row in League Two before last weekend’s defeat to Colchester United.

They currently occupy the division’s final play-off spot and could feature a someone familiar to Rovers fans in their squad this weekend.

Striker Josh Andrews endured an injury-hit loan spell with Doncaster last season before returning to his parent club Birmingham City in January.

But the 6ft 5in-tall target man has found the goal trail with Stanley this term with six goals already, making him their top marksman.

McCann said: “He’s a handful. But so is (Tommy) Leigh, so is (Joe) Pritchard, so is (Shaun) Whalley.

"They are strong, they score goals, they break quick, have got pace and energy. So we need to make sure we combat that but, as always, we will be focusing about what we can do.”