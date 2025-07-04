Doncaster Rovers discover early season fixture tweak after Sky Sports reveal EFL TV picks

Doncaster Rovers have been largely unaffected after Sky Sports revealed their EFL coverage schedule for the opening two months of the new season.

Grant McCann's side return to League One after a title-winning 24-25 campaign last time out. After a profitable summer that's seen eight new faces arrive, there's plenty of excitement among the fanbase ahead of the new season. Now, a week after their entire fixture schedule was released, Rovers fans have learned the finalised dates and times of their opening two months of games. And just one of their first ten outings, just one has been moved.

That's the much-anticipated South Yorkshire derby at home to Rotherham United. The grudge match, which will see the two teams meet for the first time in three-and-a-half years, still takes place on Saturday, August 30. But kick-off has been moved forward to 12.30pm for live Sky coverage. Meanwhile, fixture tweaks up until early January will be announced by the broadcaster on Thursday, July 31.

Here is what Rovers' updated League One schedule looks like between now and the end of September:

Saturday, August 2: Exeter City (H) 3pm

Saturday, August 9: Mansfield (A) 3pm

Saturday, August 16: Wycombe (H) 3pm

Tuesday, August 19: Huddersfield (A) 7.45pm

Saturday, August 23: Port Vale (A) 3pm

Saturday, August 30: Rotherham (H) 12.30pm

Saturday, September 6: Bradford City (H) 3pm

Saturday, September 13: Wigan Athletic (A) 3pm

Saturday, September20: AFC Wimbledon (H) 3pm

Saturday, September 27: Luton Town (A) 3pm