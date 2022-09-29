Rovers snapped a three-game losing streak in the league last time out and take on the bottom two in their next two fixtures, starting this weekend at Rochdale.

The Dale sacked manager Robbie Stockdale after losing their first four games of the season but have won their last two matches under new boss Jim Bentley to spark hope they could reverse their fortunes.On the importance of maximum returns against the basement boys, defender Maxwell said: “I think it’s vital. We have played quite a lot of the teams in the top half so far and got a decent total from that.

Doncaster's James Maxwell.

"Teams can pick up form; Rochdale have won the last two. It can be irrelevant when you look at the league table, especially early on in the season.

"Teams can get off to a slow start and things change quite quickly, but six points definitely.”

Doncaster have also won their last two in league and cup and sit one point off the play-offs.

Maxwell, who has played a part in both victories, said: “It’s definitely picked up around the changing room.

"We weren’t in a great place but the atmosphere around the training ground has really picked up after the weekend.”

Frank conversations took place following the Swindon defeat, which helped bring about a change in fortunes.

Summer signing Maxwell added: "Everyone was open and honest about where we were.

“It wasn’t as dramatic as what people make out, it happens all the time.

