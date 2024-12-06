Doncaster Rovers defender joins Joe Ironside fan club as he details overlapping centre-half role

Jay McGrath has added his voice to the many singing the praises of Doncaster Rovers forward Joe Ironside.

The 31-year-old posted an outstanding performance in the win at Fleetwood on Wednesday night. He might not have scored any of the four Rovers goals but he was involved in almost everything positive that Grant McCann's side produced. He teed up Kyle Hurst for the opener and produced a stunning lay-off in the build-up to the third goal, finished off by Billy Sharp.

He also won more aerial headers than anyone on the pitch and was a constant thorn in the side of the home defence all evening. His manager gave him plenty of praise and the Free Press named him man-of-the-match and now colleague McGrath has added his voice to the growing list of admirers.

"He was brilliant," McGrath told the Free Press. "It's so, so helpful as a defender to have Joe as an out-ball where he can hold the ball up. He'll fight for you and so if you hit a bad ball to him he's still trying to win it.

"He helps the team so much. I know he didn't get his goal (at Fleetwood) but everything he did outside of scoring was second to none.

"When he plays like that, he doesn't need to score because we end up scoring four. Without him tonight we wouldn't have scored as many."

With Tom Anderson restored to the team at Highbury, McGrath found himself operating on the left of a back three. It gave him the freedom to get forward more often than he usually does and contributed to him teeing up Owen Bailey for Rovers' second. He also played a large part in the killer fourth goal. Initially it looked as though he got the final touch from a corner, but eventually it was attributed as an own goal by Fleetwood's James Bolton.

"I enjoy it," McGrath said of his new role. "It's a bit more difficult as you have to defend the channels and the wide spaces a bit more.

"But it's nice to test myself but I like being out there and getting forward when I can. And I thought we were solid defensively on the whole."

Rovers return to league action on Saturday, with the visit of Cheltenham - their first home game in three weeks.