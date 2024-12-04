Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD; Football, SkyBet; League Two; Fleetwood Town v Doncaster Rovers; 04/12/2024 7.45pm Doncasters' Jay McGrath header heading towards the back of the net score 4-2placeholder image
'Titanic performance', 'midfield demon' - Doncaster Rovers player ratings from manic Fleetwood win

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 4th Dec 2024, 21:43 BST
Doncaster Rovers got back to winning ways in the league with a 4-2 win at Fleetwood in a manic encounter in driving Lancashire rain.

Grant McCann's men rode a storm - both literally and physically - but ended a run of three straight draws with a deserved victory.

The first half saw a whopping five goals, with Rovers taking the lead on three separate occasions: Kyle Hurst crashed in an early shot off the underside of the bar, Owen Bailey produced a stooping header and Billy Sharp provided a typical finish. Inbetween Fleetwood had levelled matters up twice. The first, from Mark Helm, was a scruffy finish that had a hint of offside about it. The second from Ryan Graydon came after Fleetwood broke quickly and pierced the Rovers' defence.

Despite being pulled back twice, Rovers were in no mood to surrender another lead. They eventually increased their buffer to two goals when Jay McGrath made it 4-2, from a corner although replays suggested it came off Fleetwood’s Rhys Bennett last. That stubbed out any lingering Fleetwood resistance as Rovers leaped back up to third spot.

Here's how we rated the Rovers players:

Not at fault for Fleetwood's strikes. A few important blocks throughout. Very nearly a collector's item first hlaf when his punt forward got took hold of by the wind and just cleared the Fleetwood crossbar.

1. Ted Sharman-Lowe 7

Not at fault for Fleetwood's strikes. A few important blocks throughout. Very nearly a collector's item first hlaf when his punt forward got took hold of by the wind and just cleared the Fleetwood crossbar.

A few nervy moments defensively but was generally good against Patterson, who kept him on his toes. Booked second half.

2. Jamie Sterry 7

A few nervy moments defensively but was generally good against Patterson, who kept him on his toes. Booked second half.

Deployed on the left of a back three. Will be unhappy at Fleetwood's opening goal but more than redeemed himself, first with the assist for Bailey and then scoring the all-important fourth - his first goal for Rovers.

3. Jay McGrath 8

Deployed on the left of a back three. Will be unhappy at Fleetwood's opening goal but more than redeemed himself, first with the assist for Bailey and then scoring the all-important fourth - his first goal for Rovers.

Early, cheap booking for a cynical hack. Dived in too rash in the build-up to Fleetwood's second equaliser. Made amends second half as part of a resolute back three that stood firm.

4. Tom Anderson 7

Early, cheap booking for a cynical hack. Dived in too rash in the build-up to Fleetwood's second equaliser. Made amends second half as part of a resolute back three that stood firm.

