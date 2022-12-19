Doncaster Rovers defender firmly back in the picture, Danny Schofield confirms

The right-back was told he could leave the club on loan by former boss Gary McSheffrey at the end of last season but has gradually worked his way back into the fold in recent months.

Seaman has been involved in every matchday squad since Schofield took charge and made his first start in two months – and ninth appearance of the campaign – in the 1-0 win over Newport County.

"Charlie's been in my thoughts for a while,” said Schofield, whose side saw their game against Harrogate Town at the weekend called off due to the cold snap.

Charlie Seaman of Doncaster Rovers fends off a Newport County defender.

"I've worked with him for seven or eight weeks and he's shown great attitude and character and qualities as a footballer to be up for selection.

"The form Kyle Knoyle was in made it tough for Charlie to get in the team but he's probably more in my thoughts now than he was."

Seaman played 90 minutes at right-back in South Wales with Knoyle shifting infield to play on the right of a back three.

McSheffrey previously revealed 23-year-old Seaman had ‘knuckled down’ this term after questions were asked of him and said: “It's about consistency for Charlie, keeping them sort of standards up on a daily basis.”

Schofield said: "I place a massive value on training, it’s just as important as the games.

"I base everything on work ethic, attitude, effort, application and wanting to be better above anything else.

"If I see that in training sessions and some players are doing it more than others then they come to the forefront of my mind.”

He added: "Tactically, I look at the opposition and feel which player in which position can best perform in that game as well, so there’s always that element to it.

"These things are very important to me and I like to feel that if players are high in these areas then they will be up for selection.”

Seaman could again be involved when Doncaster return to action away to Tranmere Rovers on Boxing Day.

