Doncaster Rovers defender Charlie Seaman praised for 'knuckling down’ since being questioned
Charlie Seaman has been praised for ‘knuckling down’ at Doncaster Rovers after forcing himself back into the manager’s plans.
Defender Seaman was made available for loan after falling out of favour under Gary McSheffrey at the end of last season but failed to attract any meaningful offers in the summer transfer window.
The 22-year-old, who played for West Ham and Bournemouth as a youngster, made his first league appearance since March off the bench against Crawley Town, having been restricted to cup action this term.
McSheffrey said: "He's played well in both Papa Johns games. It's about consistency for Charlie, keeping them sort of standards up on a daily basis.
"He's knuckled down a bit since we questioned a few things of him and he's been good.”
Seaman, a right-back also capable of playing further forward, joined Rovers in 2020 and has made 21 appearances for the club to date.
His current contract will expire at the end of this season.
Seaman was selected ahead of Aidan Barlow last weekend.
Winger Barlow was available after returning from injury against Lincoln City in the Papa Johns Trophy for his first appearance of the campaign.
McSheffrey said: “We had three players in the squad not make the bench (Barlow, Liam Ravenhill and Reo Griffiths).
"Add Tommy Rowe and Jon Taylor to that with their injuries and there's going to be others disappointed going forward because we can only pick seven subs.”
Lee Tomlin was also dropped from the starting XI.
The talented playmaker, 33, had previously started in every league game he has been available for this term.
But, coupled with a dip in form and McSheffrey’s decision to switch to two strikers, Tomlin found himself benched.
McSheffrey said: “I spoke to him yesterday (Friday) and said ‘be ready to come on and either win us the game, manage the game for us, see it out for us or contribute to getting us back in it, whatever way you'll have a role to play’. He was fine with that.
"He's started every league game so he probably didn't feel he had that in him. I think it'll be good for him, keep him fresh."
Cardiff City’s former player of the year made a lively cameo following his introduction and came close to scoring late on.