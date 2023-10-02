Doncaster Rovers defender admits to “moments of learning” with his early season form

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rovers welcome second-placed Crawley to the Eco-Power Stadium tomorrow night looking to bounce back from Saturday’s 3-2 loss, which ended their three-game winning run.

Scott Lindsey’s side are second in League Two following four straight wins and beat Sutton United 3-0 at the weekend.

"We didn’t show anywhere near what we have shown this season so far and what we are capable of,” Olowu said after the full-time whistle at Holker Street.

Doncaster Rovers pair Louis Jones and Joseph Olowu go up for a header in the final minute at Barrow.

"There’s still a lot to come from this team. We need to knuckle down on Monday and right the wrong on Tuesday.”

Doncaster boss Grant McCann criticised their direct approach in the second half against Barrow, which he said went against his instructions.

He also accused his defenders of ‘ducking out of the wall’ for the free-kick which led to the Bluebirds’ second goal.

"We tried to block it,” insisted Olowu.

Asked if Rovers were conceding goals too cheaply, Olowu said: “We are not getting carved apart.

"Some may see it as too easy. We probably need to do better as a team to make it harder for chances to come by.”

Doncaster have kept just one clean sheet in 10 league games, with Olowu directly responsible for some of the goals conceded earlier this term.

On his form, Olowu said: “I had some moments of learning, shall we say.