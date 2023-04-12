Doncaster Rovers showed a willingness to ‘mix things up’ in the defeats to Gillingham and Grimsby Town over the Easter weekend.

They notably got the ball forward earlier in an attempt to turn around the opposition and play higher up the pitch. They were not afraid to go long into the channels and up to lone frontman Kieran Agard, who played very well in the first half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No longer were they wedded to a mantra of playing out from the back at every opportunity – a stick commonly used to beat under pressure head coach Danny Schofield with by understandably frustrated fans.

Danny Schofield and Chad Gribble. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD.

The result was two better performances – although admittedly the bar is set incredibly low.

But, after insisting he could be flexible in his approach when speaking to the Free Press after the recent defeat to Crewe, Schofield has at least proven to be a man of his word.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether the sudden change in style, and more pragmatic approach, is down to the lack of players currently at Schofield’s disposal or whether it will be carried forward into plans for next season remains to be seen.

"We want to show our moments of quality in the right areas of the pitch,” Schofield said after Monday’s defeat to Grimsby.

"We’ve spoken about that and we’ve adapted the way we play a little bit to minimize risk. The last two games have shown lots of that.”

He added: "It’s something we’ve looked at over the last two or three games – to prepare the team to play passes more in the bit behind the last line and get the opposition running back towards their own goal and squeezing the line up quicker and having the ball more in the opponents’ half to create the chances from there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s something we’ve adpated and we’ve worked on in training and something that I think’s been produced in moments of the last two games.”

Rovers chairman David Blunt effectively gave Schofield a vote of confidence last week when he said in a statement that the 43-year-old would remain as head coach for the 2023/24 season.

Asked if he genuinely felt supported by the club's hierarchy, Schofield said: “I think it’s very collective and collaborative here.

"There’s lots of discussions we have. Me with the coaching staff. Me with James Coppinger, and the ownership as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The discussions are always very positive. I feel very supported in my role. I feel very supported and clear on the vision that Terry [Bramall] and the rest of the board have for the vision of the club.”

Schofield’s 28 games in charge have produced nine wins, three draws and 16 defeats.