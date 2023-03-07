Second-half goals from Luke Armstrong and Alex Pattison condemned Doncaster to their third defeat in four games and left them nine points off the play-off places.

They have now gone four games without scoring after another blank in front of goal.

“It was bitterly disappointing,” said Schofield.

Danny Schofield (left) watches on with his assistant Chad Gribble.

"The performance was very poor, I’ve not said that many times this season. When we’ve suffered a defeat I’ve seen a lot of positives in our performances, but I have got to be honest and I was with the players.

"I said there was a lack of energy, intensity and quality all the way throughout the game. It’s disappointing for me to say that but I have got to be honest.”

Doncaster were wasteful in possession and gifted their opponents several chances through sloppiness.

Another limp attacking display saw them manage just one shot on target all game, with boos greeting the final whistle.

Schofield said: “After a performance like that I think you have got to take the criticism.

"You can’t expect people to clap you off the pitch. I can sympathise with the supporters on tonight’s performance.”

Schofield admitted he was as surprised as anyone with his side’s performance following an encouraging draw against high-flying Stockport County on Saturday.

He said: “We met at Cantley Park in our final meeting before this game and there was a lot of positive energy about the place.

"The players were really connected, as they always are. It’s a surprise and a disappointment, but we didn’t deserve anything tonight.”

The boss called on his players to take accountability after one of their worst performances this season.

He said: "I’ve not really felt as disappointed after the game like I have done this evening. I have always seen signs that we were in the game or could have won the game.

"I felt there was a bit of anxiety in the players. I don’t know if I’m digging a bit too deep with that one.

"That is a concern and something I’ll have to address."