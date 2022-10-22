Further funds will also be made available in the January transfer window, Baldwin said.

Doncaster are currently three points outside the play-off places with 96 points – enough in itself to win the league – still to play for.

Doncaster Rovers' new head coach Danny Schofield with the club's head of football operations James Coppinger. Photo: Heather King/Doncaster Rovers.

The club sacked Gary McSheffrey on Monday amid the board’s concerns over performances and results, which threatened to derail their ambitions this season.

Ex-Huddersfield Town chief Danny Schofield has since been hired as his replacement.

On the aims for the rest of the season, Coppinger said: "I think it (the top three) has to be.

"It will be the aim for a lot of clubs in this league, that's why we acted so swiftly.

"It's important we don't lose time. I genuinely feel like we have got a really strong squad, a squad that can compete.”

Doncaster finalised Schofield’s appointment on Wednesday, having informed McSheffrey and his assistant Steve Eyre their time at the club was up on Monday morning.

Schofield, who won just one of his nine games in charge of the Terriers before being dismissed just 69 days into the job, said: "We have got a really competitive squad with a lot of talent and some really good players in the building.