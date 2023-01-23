The Sun reports Whiteman, who joined current club Preston North End from Doncaster in January 2021, is a potential transfer target for the Cottagers this month.

A fee of £5m is mentioned in the report, which emerged over the weekend.

It is understood Rovers would be owed a percentage of any profit Preston made on the seven-figure amount they paid for Whiteman’s services.

Ben Whiteman in action for Doncaster Rovers (photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images).

Doncaster are thought to have turned down a bid of £1.5m for the midfielder before accepting an improved offer.

Whiteman has 18 months remaining on the three-and-a-half year deal he signed with the Lilywhites.

He has been absent from their last three matchday squads due to a calf issue, according to Preston boss Ryan Lowe.

Former Sheffield United youngster Whiteman spent three-and-a-half years at the Eco-Power Stadium after initially joining on loan from the Blades in the summer of 2017.

He made the move permanent the following January and clocked up 159 appearances for Rovers in total, scoring 25 goals.

Meanwhile, striker Caolan Lavery remains a transfer target for Doncaster but a deal for the 30-year-old – a former teammate of Whiteman at Sheffield United – has yet to be finalised, with no announcement expected today.

It is understood Lavery is attracting interest from a number of leading National League clubs, having scored nine goals in 20 games for bottom club Scunthorpe United this term.