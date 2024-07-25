Louis Jones is heading out on loan. Picture by Howard Roe/AHPIX.com.

Doncaster Rovers have allowed goalkeeper Louis Jones to leave the club temporarily.

The 25-year-old has joined League of Ireland side Waterford on a loan deal that will last until the end of their campaign, which runs until November.

Jones, a product of Rovers academy, has slipped down the pecking order at Rovers following the arrival of Chelsea loanee Teddy Sharman-Lowe and return from injury of Ian Lawlor.

Last season he played 27 times in all competitions but after the arrival of Thimothee Lo-Tutala, on a loan deal from Hull City in the winter window, he was largely second fiddle. He did come off the bench for the final game of the regular season against Gillingham, following Lo-Tutala's dismissal - a decision that was later overturned.

Jones is the longest-serving player at Rovers having signed his first professional deal in 2017. He could potentially make his debut for his new side as early as Friday, when they travel to Drogheda. Jones is the second Rovers player to head across the water, with defender Bobby Faulkner recently signing a similar arrangement with Dundalk.