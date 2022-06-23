Doncaster Rovers confirm new shirt sponsorship deal

The Doncaster-based waste recycling company agreed a four-year deal to secure the stadium naming rights from Keepmoat in December.

Eco-Power Group will now also replace LNER as Rovers’ shirt sponsor for an initial two-year period.

There is an option to extend the deal by a further two years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Rovers said in a statement that the deal is the “most lucrative commercial agreement that the club has ever secured for the front of shirt sponsorship”.

Eco-Power Group commercial director Louis Calders said: “The company has been on an upward trajectory in recent years, that led us to the point where we were able to take on the stadium naming rights.

“The relationship so far has been really productive and we are enjoying supporting the club.

“When we heard that there was the option to become the club’s front of shirt sponsor as well, we were quick to come to an agreement.

“And after seeing the logo on the shirt we think it looks fantastic.”

Rovers will reveal their new 2022/23 home kit to supporters attending a special launch event at the Eco-Power Stadium this evening.

The Eco-Power Group logo will feature on the front of both Rovers and Doncaster Rovers Belles’ first team shirts as well as the sleeve of Doncaster RLFC’s shirts.

Jon Warburton, Club Doncaster’s chief commercial officer, said: “In just six very short months we have developed a great working relationship with Eco-Power Group, and this new agreement will really cement the position they hold as the head of our thriving 100Club partnership programme.

“It is extremely encouraging that the team at Eco-Power Group completely buy into the Club Doncaster model and have offered their commercial support across all three of our teams.

“In addition to that we are having conversations between the Club Doncaster Foundation and the Eco-Power Foundation, to find ways of working together for the benefit of people in Doncaster.