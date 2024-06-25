Doncaster Rovers confirm departure of forward to non-league side for undisclosed fee

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Deji Sotona's brief stint at Doncaster Rovers is over.

The centre-forward has completed a move to non-league side Eastleigh, with the Spitfires paying an undisclosed fee for his services.

Sotona, 21, was placed on the transfer list this summer as Grant McCann works about revamping the squad ready for a promotion push in 2024-25.

Sotona, who arrived on trial last summer, would make ten appearances in a Rovers shirt, scoring once.

In a statement on the club website, Rovers said: "Sotona joined Boston United on loan in November and remained at the Jakeman’s Community Stadium for the rest of the campaign, helping the Pilgrims to promotion to the National League.

"The 21-year-old was placed on the transfer list at the end of the season and has secured a move to National League side Eastleigh. We thank Deji for his contribution during his time at Rovers and wish him well for his future endeavours."