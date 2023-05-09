The club’s hierarchy acknowledged that and have rightly acted to sack Danny Schofield after eight months in charge.

Doncaster’s slide down the table might have seen them fall into a relegation battle had it not been for the “lucky points” they won under Gary McSheffrey, as former chairman John Ryan put it.

Regardless of his coaching talents Schofield’s record as Rovers boss was very poor.

Danny Schofield (right) and his assistant Chad Gribble.

Across his 32 league games in charge just two teams – AFC Wimbledon and relegated Rochdale – won fewer points.

No side lost more games than Doncaster during this period and no other team scored fewer goals.

Their defensive record was the third worst in the division, while their overall goal difference was in fact the poorest.

Several people who have watched Rovers for many years said the quality of the football on offer at times was the worst since the Ken Richardson era.

Schofield’s tactics infuriated many but in his defence he had been hired to get the team playing possession football.

That was despite his predecessor’s warning the players weren’t good enough to do it – a claim that has since been proven right.

There were good times, of course, and it should be said Doncaster threatened to gatecrash the play-offs under Schofield earlier in the season.

He had to sell to buy in January and injuries to key players ended any hopes of a top-seven finish.

But even with a bigger budget for next term it was difficult, almost impossible, to see a way back for him with the club’s fans.

Many of them had made their mind up and their feelings clear, meaning the pressure on Schofield’s shoulders had he stayed on would have been immense.

Even pre-season results would have been important. There would have quite literally been no room for error.

Schofield insisted he had all bases covered with his backroom team’s skillset but they lacked crucial experience.

Above them was an inexperienced head of football operations in James Coppinger, who played a major role in bringing Schofield to the club.

As one experienced coach and former manager put it, who could he turn to when the going got tough who had been there and done it?

Who would raise their voice in the dressing room if needed, even kick over a chair?

Who was the dissenting voice that could scrutinise whether the decisions being made were the right ones, or had groupthink taken over?

Rovers now find themselves looking for their seventh boss in five years after another appointment has ended in failure and the club’s lowest league finish in 20 years.

Still, owner Terry Bramall’s promise of a “significant financial injection” to enable a promotion push next term will make the vacancy an attractive one.

It should also be a source of optimism for the club’s long-suffering fans moving forward, although some cynicism understandably remains.

Those at the top need to show they have learnt lessons with their next appointment.

Doncaster are crying out for a boss with the track record and charisma to give everyone around the club a lift.