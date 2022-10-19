Numerous names have been linked with the job since Rovers dispensed with Gary McSheffrey on Monday and Schofield is understood to have been on the club’s shortlist of preferred candidates.

The 42-year-old is believed to have interviewed for the job yesterday and as of 6pm today was odds-on favourite with BetVictor.

Danny Schofield could be close to taking over at Doncaster Rovers (photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images).

Radio Sheffield now report Schofield will be Doncaster’s next manager ‘barring any late hitches’.

Ex-Doncaster skipper Graeme Lee briefly took over as the frontrunner with bookmakers this morning.

Lee, who cut his teeth in management with Hartlepool United last term, was also interviewed but is no longer in the running.

Schofield, 42, was born in Doncaster and began the season in charge of Huddersfield in the Championship, having previously managed the club’s B team and coached their under-19s.

But his reign lasted just 69 days before he was sacked after one win from nine matches with the Terriers second from bottom.

A highly rated coach and veteran of almost 500 games as a player, Schofield turned down the chance to become head coach of a club in the top division of a European league this summer.

Before joining Huddersfield in 2020 he worked as a youth coach at Barnsley, Leeds United and Middlesbrough.

Schofield also served as player coach under Martin Drury – now employed by Manchester United – at National League North side Bradford (Park Avenue) from 2015 to 2016.

