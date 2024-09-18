Doncaster Rovers chat: Verdict on opening six games, MK Dons preview and Ben Close debate
We talked all things Doncaster Rovers on the latest episode of our ‘Rovers Chat’ video discussion.
Doncaster Rovers are preparing for Saturday's trip down to MK Dons.
Grant McCann's side head to Buckinghamshire looking to bounce back from defeat at Harrogate in their last outing.
Ahead of the weekend's return to action, our Rovers reporter Ricky Charlesworth chewed the cud with BBC Radio Sheffield's Tom Biltcliffe and former Free Press sports writer Peter Catt to discuss a range of hot topics surrounding the club.
