Doncaster Rovers chat: Title reflections, Richard Wood and the retained list

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 9th May 2025, 06:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Doncaster Rovers sealed a memorable end to the season last weekend as they clinched the League Two title at Notts County.

Grant McCann's men ended up finishing four points clear of second-placed Port Vale as they achieved the aim that he set out at the bitter end of last season.

With the celebrations taking centre stage and Rovers unveiling their retained list, our latest episode of Rovers Chat with Ricky and Robbie Andrews reflects on the past few weeks - as well as Richard Wood's retirement.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To watch the chat, simply click play on the video player at the top of the page.

Rovers boss Grant McCann with the fruits of his labour: the League Two trophy.Rovers boss Grant McCann with the fruits of his labour: the League Two trophy.
Rovers boss Grant McCann with the fruits of his labour: the League Two trophy.

All the latest Rovers news and views

Our 2024-25 Rovers big season review

Skipper Wood ends his career on a high – and on his own terms

Bucket hats, Olowu pleas and dancing stewards - a night of more Doncaster Rovers celebrations

Related topics:Grant McCannLeague TwoNotts CountyPort Vale

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice