Doncaster Rovers chat: Title reflections, Richard Wood and the retained list
Doncaster Rovers sealed a memorable end to the season last weekend as they clinched the League Two title at Notts County.
Grant McCann's men ended up finishing four points clear of second-placed Port Vale as they achieved the aim that he set out at the bitter end of last season.
With the celebrations taking centre stage and Rovers unveiling their retained list, our latest episode of Rovers Chat with Ricky and Robbie Andrews reflects on the past few weeks - as well as Richard Wood's retirement.
To watch the chat, simply click play on the video player at the top of the page.
