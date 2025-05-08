Our Doncaster Rovers 2024-25 season awards including best goal, best picture and best quote

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It's been some campaign for Doncaster Rovers after clinching the League Two title.

Grant McCann stayed true to his word as his side delivered not only promotion, but did it in style by finishing as top dogs. Here, the Free Press dishes out its own awards as we look back at the many highs and occasional lows of the 2024-25 season:

Moment of the season: Surely it's got to be the final whistle being blown against Bradford? The euphoria was evident for all to see as fans, players and staff celebrated getting over the line. Grant McCann laid out the aim for this season as soon as the last one had finished.

He wanted not just promotion, but the title too. They duly delivered it and of course the Notts County win was the icing on the cake but that victory over the Bantams, and the manner of it thanks to Billy Sharp of all people scoring the winner, means it has to be ranked number one.

Rovers got the job done and clinched the League Two title. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Best performance: There's a handful of contenders for this. There were classy wins away at Fleetwood, Barrow and Tranmere as well as more than a few pastings dished out on home soil to the likes of Carlisle, Colchester and Accrington.

But in terms of overall performances, the win at Valley Parade back in October just edges it for us. Rovers were scintillating that day. Far better and more dominant than the 2-1 scoreline suggests. Luke Molyneux and Sharp notched the goals but Kyle Hurst ran the show with two assists. Playing in front of the biggest league crowd of their season, Rovers showed their true promotion credentials that day.

Lowest point: Thankfully, these were few and far between. The defeat at Walsall on Boxing Day wasn't pleasant, although we all know how that sizeable gap between the two sides ultimately eroded.

The 5-2 away loss to Chesterfield in February probably just shades it, given how shoddy Rovers were defensively that night. The Spireites certainly had their number this season, completing the double over McCann's men and scoring eight goals in the process.

An emotional Grant McCann after the win over Carlisle.

Best signing: Rob Street. Sure, he might not have joined until January but what a contribution the Lincoln loanee made to this promotion. Twelve goals in 22 league appearances enabled McCann's men to get over the line whilst their rivals faltered one by one. Street offered a physical presence up top, ensuring Billy Sharp and Joe Ironside had to play second fiddle for the final portion of the season. Fanbase have quickly taken to him but it would be some achievement if Rovers can persuade Lincoln to part with him again in 2025-26.

Best goal: The general consensus is that nothing tops Molyneux's opening day strike against Accrington. He took aim from midway inside the opposition's half and rocketed a shot into the top corner. It won the club's goal of the season gong and rightly so, as we concur.

Notable mentions should also go to Jordan Gibson's classy goal, also on the same day, as well as George Broadbent's belter in the draw with Cheltenham. Billy Sharp's winner against Bradford to clinch promotion might not have been as aesthetically pleasing but in terms of context and what it meant, that also gets a worthy mention.

Player of the season: Luke Molyneux. He just shades it over Joseph Olowu, purely for the incredible stats he posted. He spoke after the first game of the season and boldly claimed he wanted to rack up 30 goals and assists. He didn't disappoint. A stellar act at this level, it will be fascinating to see how he fares next season having only played a handful of games above League Two (for Sunderland right at the beginning of his career). When Rovers needed him to turn up, he invariably did - and no more so than in the run-in including that classy hat-trick at Tranmere.

Biggest flop: Ephraim Yeboah. The Bristol City loanee arrived to plenty of fanfare but the switch simply didn't work out. His season-long arrangement was ended in January after just 245 minutes of league action and one solitary start. Was then re-despatched to Scottish side Dunfermline where he at least fared better in terms of game time.

Quote of the season: Take your pick from the many McCann utterances that were told either to the Free Press or Radio Sheffield across a long campaign. Some were golddust such as "we've got quite a clever squad. There's not many thickos in there!" when asked about Jay McGrath's graduation. Another classic came when he spoke of his side's profligacy following a rare home defeat in the autumn: "I want a group full of killers" he declared.

But surely the stand-out quote has to be the comments regarding catching Walsall: "You might think I'm mad but I am still looking to chase down Walsall."

That came in early January and at a time when the Saddlers were 15 points clear of McCann's side. Plenty mocked him but his words eventually became reality as Rovers lifted the title and Walsall had to make do with the play-offs.

Best chant: There's plenty of competition for this particular honour, but surely "We're off to the Sal, with Luke Molyneux" has to win it? No context required.

A notable mention too for the Jordan Gibson chant to the tune of 'Dancing in the Dark' that was born away at Grimsby.

Best picture: A poignant one, this. For all the brilliant snaps that have documented this memorable season for Rovers there's one that personally stands out for me.

It was taken after the home victory over Carlisle - the first game for Grant McCann following the sudden passing of his mother Valerie. It shows him emotionally pointing to the sky after a much-needed win.

The fact that Rovers would go on to finish the season unbeaten and end up being crowned champions was a fitting and deserved end to a tough campaign for the man who masterminded it all.