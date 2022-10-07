Doncaster Rovers captain Adam Clayton defends the team’s start to the season

Doncaster Rovers sit just one point off fourth spot in League Two with a whopping 102 points – which in itself would almost certainly guarantee them the title – still to play for in the 34 games yet to come this season.

Depending on your disposition, however, Tuesday’s loss to Hartlepool signalled the end of Rovers’ three-game winning streak or represented their fourth defeat in six league fixtures.

Doncaster skipper Adam Clayton.

Clayton, keen to bring some calming perspective to the debate, made his feelings clear.

“We are not in a bad spot,” said the skipper amid discontent among some fans, who feel progress under boss Gary McSheffrey has not been good enough, or absent altogether.

"We have made a decent start; one point off fourth with a brand-new team.

“If that’s where we are and we haven’t brought it together then I’m looking forward to seeing when we have.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We keep saying it: ‘the best is yet to come’."

The latter point is probably the only thing everyone associated with Doncaster Rovers currently agrees on – the class of 22/23, which had 11 new faces at the start of term, is not presently fulfilling its full potential.

The reason, or reasons, why is what’s splitting opinion.

Clayton added: "This group, when its confident, is as good as anyone in the league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If we could go and get a good performance and a good win against the top team in the league at the moment I think that will hold us in good stead going forward.

"It might be the case where we are getting to the point where we need to start putting it together.

"If it does click into place then there’s not far to climb up the table. We have played some of the top teams in the division and fared really well.”

Tomorrow represents a golden opportunity to get the doubters on-side with a statement win over league-leaders Leyton Orient.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another below-par afternoon, however, and things could get ugly.

The plot is thickened by the return of McSheffrey’s predecessor Richie Wellens, who won the League Two manager of the month award for the second month running after his Orient side took 28 points from a possible 30 in their first ten matches.

The departing Lee Tomlin made his feelings clear on what he believes will be key to the success, or failure, of this Doncaster Rovers cohort.

He said: “The biggest thing is the fans sticking behind the lads and the staff because they really do help a lot.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amid a potentially toxic atmosphere brewing online and in the stands, which the players appear to have been spared from, Clayton said: "If fans are not satisfied, of course they are allowed to say it, as long as it is done in the right way.

"I don’t think they understand sometimes how much they help.

"During the warm-ups when they go through the names and sing everyone’s name it gives everyone a lift.

"They have been really good this year and we need to keep them good by putting in performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad