The influential club captain, who signed a new, two-year deal this summer, missed last weekend’s League Two curtain-raiser against Bradford City owing to a neck spasm which left him bed-bound.

Rowe suffered the setback in Rovers’ final training session before the Bantams clash, having been set to start on the left-hand side of midfield at the University of Bradford Stadium.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tommy Rowe could feature against Sutton United this weekend.

Youngster Liam Ravenhill instead took his place.

“We’ll just give him as much time as he needs,” said Doncaster boss Gary McSheffrey.

"He’s moving a lot better than he was last Friday and Saturday morning, so hopefully it’s good news.

"He came through part of training today. We’ll just see how he reacts after that.”

Rowe appeared in good spirits on Thursday afternoon as he chatted with club staff at Rovers’ annual team photo day.

There was bad news on defender Ollie Younger, however, who needed crutches to walk.

"Ollie’s suffered a bad hamstring rupture last Thursday in training,” McSheffrey confirmed.

"It’s disappointing for him, he’s got a bit of a groin injury as well – he slipped on the turf at full stretch.”

McSheffrey said the centre-half, who regularly featured at right-back in pre-season, needs surgery and will be out for four months.

He added: “It was a disappointing one because he was staking a claim for the shirt at Bradford.

"He’s a great lad, a good professional, reliable, and we wish him a speedy recovery.”

Rovers have no further injury concerns ahead of Saturday’s visit of Sutton United, McSheffrey said.

He also confirmed none of those players currently missing will be back in time for Donny’s first home match of the season.

They include wingers Luke Molyneux and Jon Taylor, as well as Aidy Barlow, who missed most of pre-season after picking up a hamstring injury.

Barlow has yet to join up with his teammates for full-contact training and has been limited to running in a straight line.