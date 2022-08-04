The midfielder, now 33, has spent the majority of his playing days in the second tier, but now finds himself two divisions below in League Two for the first time.

Clayton admitted he thought his time in professional football was up after falling out of favour at previous club Birmingham City.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster's Adam Clayton takes charge of possession against Bradford. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD.

But he is now back playing regularly with Rovers, having joined Gary McSheffrey’s side on an 18-month deal in January – one year on from his last competitive appearance.

Clayton said: "I think we’ve got a really good team growing here. I can really sense nice things coming.

"I’m on 400-plus appearances and you might have another 100 to go and that’s another three years.

"I’ll be 37, so I’ll be extremely lucky to get than in.

"Every time you walk out you’re one more appearance away from the end. I want to treasure every moment; my daughter coming to watch, my family coming to watch.

"The smile is back on my face.”

Clayton has been handed the captain’s armband for this season – the first time such a responsibility has been bestowed on his shoulders in a career stretching 15 years and counting.

At 33, you might consider the former Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough star to be in the twilight of his career.

That view would be mistaken, however.

“I can’t see me ever saying ‘I’m done’,” added Mancunian Clayton, who commutes to Doncaster daily with other members of the club’s North West contingent, including Jon Taylor, George Miller and Ro Shaun Williams.

"I’ve never been a quick, explosive player so I feel I’ve adapted my game to that.

"That’s what catches people out in the back end, losing their pace. But if you’ve never had it, you can’t lose it.”

Clayon boasts a promotion and Premier League experience on his CV from his time with Boro and added: "My aim is to play in the Championship again.