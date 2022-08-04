McSheffrey lost Luke Molyneux, Tommy Rowe, Reo Griffiths and Ollie Younger to injury ahead of last weekend’s 0-0 draw against Bradford City and named three central defenders on the bench.

While that decision was motivated in part to tactical reasons owing to the Bantams’ physical presence in attack, the Rovers’ boss had just one midfielder in reserve to call upon in 18-year-old Jack Degruchy, who made his professional debut at the University of Bradford stadium.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster's Gary McSheffrey. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD.

Aidan Barlow, Ben Close and Jon Taylor remain out, with Lee Tomlin also suspended for Saturday’s visit of Sutton United, meaning McSheffrey’s options in creative areas are limited.

“It does get a concern when you’re under the cosh like that (against Bradford),” the Rovers boss said.

"You look and think ‘bloody hell’.

"But with the recruitment we did and the numbers we’ve got we feel we’ve got a really good squad."

Doncaster have signed nine players this summer.

Former youth team winger Tavonga Kuleya became the club’s latest addition on Monday following a successful trial over pre-season.

The 18-year-old, who has made two senior appearances for Donny, signed a two-year deal.

Club captain Rowe suffered a neck spasm in training on Friday and missed Saturday’s season-opener.

It is hoped he could be available to play this weekend.

Liam Ravenill, a central midfielder, deputised on the left-hand side of midfield in Rowe’s absence against the Bantams.

McSheffrey added: "When you lose four players in the space of ten days it does make you look a little bit thin. But we just get on with it.

"As long as the starters stay fit we know what you need to do; if you look at the promoted teams from last year, probably eight or nine of the (starting) XI played over 40 games.

"We know we need players to stay fit and I feel our starting XI today (against Bradford) is still good enough to win lots of games in this league.”