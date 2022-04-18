Doncaster Rovers boss reacts to impending relegation following draw at Shrewsbury Town

Rovers came from three goals down to rescue a 3-3 draw at Shrewsbury Town in a game of two halves at Montgomery Water Meadow.

But a six-point gap to safety and a vastly inferior goal difference with just two games left to play makes survival nigh on impossible.

McSheffrey replaced Richie Wellens as manager in early December but has been unable to keep the club up in his first job in management.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joseph Olowu is pictured at the final whistle. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

“Everybody has got to shoulder the responsibility,” McSheffrey told BBC Radio Sheffield. “Myself. Players. Everybody at the club.

“Where’s it gone wrong? To be fair there was probably quite a few things went wrong early on.

“I missed a chunk of it but I think we could’ve recruited a bit more wisely and probably a bit more earlier.

“Covid didn’t help with Richie’s pre-season. He had to play a lot of youngsters at times to fill numbers and to fill the bench.

“The injuries have been massive – to key players.

“You see how well we can play in the last four games when you get a couple of key players back on the pitch.

“So it’s an accumulation of a lot of things but ultimately we’ve not been good enough.

“We have to be accountable for that and take the responsibility because, like I’ve said before, we’ve still had enough opportunities to get out of this and we still haven’t.”

Shrewsbury controlled the first half and appeared set for a routine win after goals from Daniel Udoh, Ryan Bowman and Shaun Whalley put them three up at the break.

But Mipo Odubeko scored for the second successive game and substitute Reo Griffiths then got on the scoresheet to really make a game of it.

Kyle Knoyle lashed home an equaliser right at the death to rescue an unlikely point but it won’t be enough to save Rovers from the drop.

“We need a big swing in goal difference and for teams to lose,” said McSheffrey.

“But in terms of today’s game it was a poor first half. I can’t put my finger on it. It looked like we were off the pace and a bit leggy and they outran us and were on the front foot more.

“We had some words at half time and tweaked it a bit tactically and made a substitution and came out and played well. We had a good half of football and scored three goals.

“To come back from three goals down and draw was a good result really and we had the opportunities to get a third before we did.