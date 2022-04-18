Player ratings from Doncaster Rovers' comeback draw at Shrewsbury Town

Rovers were distinctly second best in the first half and fell behind to goals from Daniel Udoh, Ryan Bowman and Shaun Whalley.

But they rallied after the break to earn an unlikely point with Mipo Odubeko, Reo Griffiths and Kyle Knoyle on the scoresheet.

Rovers remain six points from safety with two games to play but their vastly inferior goal difference means they are all but relegated to League Two.

Here is how we rated Rovers’ individual performances. Let us know your thoughts on Twitter @FreePressRovers.

Jonathan Mitchell 6 Didn't do much wrong. Not at fault for any of the goals. Photo: Liam Ford/AHPIX LTD

Kyle Knoyle 7 Given a tough time in the first half by Nurse but got forward to good effect after the break and his persistence paid off as he popped up with an unlikely equaliser at the death. Photo: AHPIX Ltd

Ro-Shaun Williams 5 Never really looked comfortable throughout up against Bowman and Udoh. Dragged out of position for the second goal. Replaced by Younger during the final quarter of the game. Photo: AHPIX Ltd

Joseph Olowu 5 A nervy, unconvincing display. Caught under the ball in the build-up to Udoh's opener and easily beaten in the air by Bowman for the second. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD