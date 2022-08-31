Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers have already signed ten players this summer but remain still open for business amid an injury to striker Josh Andrews, who is on loan from Birmingham City.

Two players in that position rejected the chance to sign for the club, McSheffrey revealed last week.

Doncaster boss Gary McSheffrey.

With the deadline for new signings at 11pm on Thursday, a late flurry of activity in our out appears unlikely as it stands.

McSheffrey said: “I don’t expect to be particularly busy.

"We get calls and get offered a couple of players here and there but they need to be the right type for us to take anything seriously.”

There are no guarantees the club will sign anyone else in the current window, said McSheffrey.

He added: “The team is starting to take shape a little bit. We are in a good place and we also have to think that in a few weeks we could have three or four really good players back.

"Then you are probably going to be leaving four players – really good players – off the bench.

"We won’t panic on one but we will keep looking for a couple of days and see what pops on our lap."

It is not yet known how long target man Andrews will be out for.

The towering striker, who stands at 6ft 5in, has tendonitis in his knee.

Asked if he is looking for a like-for-like replacement, McSheffrey said: “We probably need an all-round striker who’s a bit good at everything, can press, has got athleticism.

"Another George Miller would be nice but they are hard to come by. We will just assess what gets put to us.”

Outgoings are also unlikely with the club’s youngsters needed for cover owing to injuries.

One player who won’t be signing for Rovers is popular former loanee Josh Martin, who spent the second half of last season at the Eco-Power Stadium.

McSheffrey said the wide man is set to join Doncaster’s South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley in League One – and he could feature against them in October when the two sides meet in the Papa Johns Trophy.