Doncaster Rovers boss in 'time to earn your place' message to squad

The Rovers boss believes selection has ‘fallen straight into people’s laps’ for the majority of the campaign due to the club’s injury crisis.

But having added eight players during the January transfer window, and with others set to return from injury, he says every place will have to be earned.

“Lots of people have had lots of involvement and lots of minutes but really it’s fell straight into their laps with circumstances,” he told the Free Press.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gary McSheffrey

“Now it’s time for people to start earning their place in the side and in the squad.

“That’s a good headache and a good problem that I’ve got now.

“I have enough bodies to be in a position where I have to leave people off the bench rather than having to put people on there that probably wouldn’t normally be near the squad.”

Aidan Barlow was an early casualty of greater competition in the Rovers squad as he missed out on Tuesday’s defeat to Rotherham United, though not down to ability or application.

McSheffrey says the forward has set a good example in training over the last few days about earning his place in the matchday squad back.

“We looked at the bench for Tuesday, who was available and in what positions, and unfortunately him and Lirak [Hasani] missed out for the first time in a long time,” he said.

“Aidan has trained really well, shown a really good reaction and is desperate to be involved.”

*