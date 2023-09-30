Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann provides update on transfer-listed pair

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Griffiths has not been present at Cantley Park since he was taken ill last month. He has since posted several photos of himself working out on social media.

"He's at home still, recovering. We have sent him plans," McCann told The Free Press.

Doncaster Rovers striker Reo Griffiths.

"We need Reo to get to a certain level of fitness and that's what we are doing. It's more with the physio and fitness department.

"He's had a bit of a tough time with the illness. We will maybe see him back over the next two or three weeks."

Another transfer-listed player, Caolan Lavery, also remains unavailable for selection while he continues his recovery from two knee operations earlier this year.

Asked if either player could come into his plans while they are still at the club amid numerous injuries, McCann said: "We will see, that's a long way away.

"We are not looking past Barrow on Saturday and trying to get players back.

"I have not seen Caolan and only saw Reo for a short space of time during pre-season."

Young goalkeeper Ben Bottomley could soon leave Rovers on loan, McCann confirmed.

"We have had a lot of phone calls about Ben," said McCann.

"With Lawsy missing the last few weeks we couldn't do it.