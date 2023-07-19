The 23-year-old has been involved in Doncaster’s pre-season programme despite being placed on the transfer list at the end of last term, but has missed their last two friendlies.

"Reo, we need to get fit,” said McCann following Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat to York City.

"He’s not fit enough at the minute, that’s the reason why we left him out.”

Doncaster Rovers striker Reo Griffiths.

Former Tottenham Hotspur youngster Griffiths reportedly attracted interest from clubs across Europe as teenager after scoring goals for fun at youth level.

He moved to French top-flight side Lyon in August 2018, signing a four-year deal, but never broke into the club’s first team and joined Rovers for an undisclosed fee in January 2022.

Now 23, his career has still yet to take off and he finished last season on loan at Yeovil Town in the National League.

Asked why successive managers have been unable to unlock Griffiths’ potential, McCann said: “I think it’s down to yourself, it’s no managers fault.

"It’s about getting him into a position where he can be effective for us. He’s come back not in the condition we thought he was going to come back in, so it’s going to take a bit of time.”

Griffiths, who has represented England at youth level, has made 21 appearances for Doncaster, scoring twice.

He still has one year remaining on his contract.

Rovers are reluctant to pay players off this summer, with the club’s chief executive, Gavin Baldwin, previously admitting it is a “last resort”.

McCann added: “At the minute, if he plays in a game he’s at risk of injury. Reo knows where he’s at, if there’s an opportunity for him to go then he can go.

"But at the minute we need to be able to make sure he’s fit to be able to do that.”

Another striker, Caolan Lavery also remains on the transfer list at the Eco-Power Stadiun.