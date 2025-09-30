Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann provides training ground update with completion date mooted

Work continues at pace as the new building at Doncaster Rovers' training ground starts to take shape.

The project to build a new state-of-the-art gym and medical facilities at Cantley Park began this summer, after being given the green light earlier in the year. Rovers recently released fresh images of the facility on their social media accounts and manager Grant McCann has now revealed that the hope is it'll be ready within the coming months.

"It's looking good," he told the Free Press earlier this month. "It's noisy in my office but it is what it is!

"We can't wait for it to open. I've had a look and all the brickwork and different rooms are starting to go up. We're hoping November time, I think maybe the end of November, for it to be ready to go.

The new facility at Rovers' training ground is starting to take shape. Pic: Doncaster Rovers/X.

"All the equipment ready to go inside it has been ordered so everything's ready to go. We're all looking forward to it because it's going to make a massive difference."

Chief executive Gavin Baldwin has previously said that the old facilities were "tired, to put it mildly" and that owner Terry Bramall saw the upgrades as "an excellent investment". He added: "Without Terry this would not be happen and it's a significant change that is happening."

McCann has referenced on numerous occasions that being able to show potential future signings a sparkling new build will add extra pulling power as the club continues to move forward on and off the field. Rovers, who are in a mini-rut having lost four games on the spin, are back on home soil on Saturday lunchtime with the visit of Burton Albion.