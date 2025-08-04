Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann on why blank midweek will be vital ahead of Mansfield Town trip

Rovers' chief Grant McCann has vast options at his disposal ahead of their first away game, at Mansfield this Saturday.

Doncaster Rovers made an impressive start to life back in League One on the opening weekend.

Grant McCann's side might not have been at their stellar best, but they got over the line in a hard-fought 1-0 home win over Exeter City. Luke Molyneux's late penalty ensured a happy weekend for Rovers' supporters. Often when a new campaign comes around there's an early midweek fixture pencilled in, but this season the schedule is slightly more relaxed with the Carabao Cup first round not taking place until later in the month.

Rovers' next assignment is the short trip to Mansfield Town on Saturday. That affords McCann and his coaching staff the chance to get a full week's work into his squad - something the Northern Irishman is looking forward to given the competition for places.

"What it does, is it gives us a full week to get work into the boys who need it," McCann told the Free Press.

"They got worked straight after the Exeter game and then they'll have another hard session on Monday while the other boys are recovering.

"And then we can get the group all back together again on Tuesday. I've said this a few times, especially last season, but the group behind the group are actually more important at this moment in time so we need to keep them ready when they're called upon."

The need for extra options arose on Saturday when first-choice right-back Jamie Sterry suffered a sickening blow midway through the first half. After a lengthy period of treatment, the vice-skipper groggily walked down the tunnel with what McCann confirmed afterwards was a suspected fractured cheekbone.

He would have missed the trip to Field Mill regardless, owing to him going off as a concussion substitute.

Speaking about the only other absentee in his squad - Jay McGrath - McCann added: "Jay will have another week on the training ground and we'll see how he is, probably on Thursday.

"The reason why we were successful last year was because of the unity of the group, and that's the same again. Everyone will be needed and the players certainly know that."