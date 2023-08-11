Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann issues warning over EFL’s new rules

The English Football League (EFL) has introduced a number of controversial rule changes in line with guidance from football's rule-makers, IFAB (International Football Association Board).

Among them is a change in how added time is calculated to increase the amount of time the ball is in play, which has resulted in 32 minutes’ worth of injury time being added in Doncaster’s first two matches of the season.

"The general consensus is that it’s going to be a 54, 55-game season when you add the minutes up,” said McCann.

Doncaster Rovers' manager Grant McCann.

"I don’t know how long it’s going to last.”

The changes, which also include “a more robust approach” to time-wasting, will remain in place for the foreseeable future.

"It’s going to be quite tough,” McCann said.

"It does make you think a little bit more if you are bringing a sub on in the 80th minute, for example, there could be 25 minutes left.

"It amazes me how League One and Two have only seven subs but the Championship can have nine.”

Clubs in League One and Two generally play more games in a season than those in the Championship, owing to their participation in the EFL Trophy and the FA Cup from round one.

An EFL spokesperson said each division is able to propose and adopt amendments or alterations to a variety of fixture related matters, including the number of substitutes.

Doncaster will play a minimum of 52 games in the 2023/24 campaign across league and cup competitions.

“We are hoping the first month or so will take its toll then it’s obviously a decision for the refs whether they carry it on,” said McCann.

Players who need treatment for an injury are now generally required to leave the pitch and must not re-enter the field of play for at least 30 seconds.