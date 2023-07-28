More than 10 minutes of additional time has regularly been added at the end of tournament matches, with a lengthy amount of time also added on in first-half stoppage time.

The English Football League (EFL) say in line with guidance from football's rule-makers IFAB (International Football Association Board), they are “committed to ensure a more accurate calculation of additional time alongside an improvement in the amount of time the ball is in-play from the start of the new season.”

The changes come into force next weekend.

Doncaster's Grant McCann dishes out instructions from the touchline.

What are the changes?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As the game collectively looks to enhance the amount of time the ball is in play in the forthcoming campaign, the exact time lost when certain game events occur will now be added,” an EFL spokesperson said.

The EFL will also adopt the multi-ball system to increase ball in-play time.

Match officials will take “a more robust approach” to time-wasting, with bookings issued if players are guilty of delaying the restart of play, or failing to respect the required distance at free-kicks.

Players who need an assessment on the pitch for a potential injury will now receive treatment off the field of play, unless:

A goalkeeper is injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A goalkeeper and an outfield player have collided and need attention.

Players from the same team have collided and need attention.

A severe injury has occurred.

A player is injured as the result of a physical offence for which the opponent is cautioned or sent off (e.g., reckless or serious foul challenge), if the assessment/treatment is completed quickly.

A penalty has been awarded and the injured player will be the taker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the restart of play, a period of time - not less than 30 seconds - will be afforded for the player to be treated and they will not return to the pitch before this period has elapsed​.

As is commonplace, the player’s return to the pitch requires the referee's permission​ and may be delayed beyond 30 seconds if the phase of play is in the vicinity of the player looking to re-enter the pitch.​