Close struck from outside the box in either half to continue his fine run of scoring form and help Doncaster to their third win from as many matches.

McCann felt his side were more than deserving of their 2-1 victory as he hailed their second-half display "the best we have been this season."

McCann said: "I'm really pleased for Closey, that's three goals in two games and he didn't even start the last game.

Gills keeper Jake Turner can't stop Ben Close's shot.

"We know he's got unbelievable technique."

Close opened the scoring with a well-taken low finish from the edge of the box in the first half then rifled home a contender for goal of the season with his second strike in the 87th minute.

"I think that was a shot," McCann quipped after Close's cross-shot last weekend, which handed Rovers all three points against Forest Green.

"It's an outstanding goal. I was screaming for him to pass it to George Broadbent!"

On the overall display against a side who had won six of their eight opening games and began the afternoon in top spot, McCann added: "The performance levels were high today.

"We are still searching for that 90-minute performance. That takes some doing, every manager will tell you that. I feel today Gillingham didn't really have a spell against us.

"They are a top team, a top, top team. We had to be at our best to win it, I felt we were in the second half."

But the Doncaster chief said he would have been disappointed had Doncaster drawn the match.

The game had been heading towards a stalemate until a moment of magic from Close.

McCann said: "I'm delighted with the win today."

The win moved Doncaster three places to 19th in League Two.

It would appear their luck is changing after a slow start.

McCann said: "When you continue to perform something has to change.

"I think we have turned a corner and hopefully we can carry that on."