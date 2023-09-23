Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rovers made it three wins from three thanks to Close's late winner, which separated two evenly matched sides on the day.

The midfielder, who scored the winner in injury time last weekend on his first appearance of the season, opened the scoring in the first half when he rifled home from the edge of the box following an indirect free-kick.

Conor Masterson pulled Gillingham level on the stroke of half time and the game looked to be heading for a draw until Close produced a moment of magic in the 87th minute.

Ben Close celebrates his goal for Doncaster Rovers against Gillingham.

Gillingham were handed a chance to open the scoring with just three minutes gone when Louie Marsh’s misplaced pass fell to Macauley Bonne, who saw a low shot from the edge of the box saved by Louis Jones.

Barely a minute later Marsh turned provider at the other end when his pass sent Mo Faal through one-on-one.

Faal should have done better with his finish, which was saved by the legs of Gills keeper Jake Turner.

Doncaster were more than holding their own in the opening stages and took the lead with 12 minutes played.

A backpass saw them awarded an indirect free-kick just inside the 18-yard box, which Zain Westbrooke cut back for Close to finish from the edge of the area.

Rovers continue their strong start after the goal but couldn’t fashion another chance before Gillingham began to grow into the contest.

Tom Anderson did well to block a goalbound effort from Connor Mahoney before Jones palmed away Shaun Williams' header from point-blank range.

There were more half-chances for both sides through Harrison Biggins, Scott Malone and Bonne before Gillingham equalised.

A lull at the end of the first period presumably saw Rovers switch off before conceding, with an unmarked Masterson nodding home at the back post from a corner.

Rovers' first team coach Lee Glover watched the match from the stands and shouted 'who's the back man?' as the ball was delivered and Masterson made his run.

Unfortunately, no one in a home shirt was paying attention and the home side were punished at the end of an otherwise near-faultless first half.

It took until the 62nd minute for the first real chance of the second half to arrive when Bonne wastefully blazed over from close range.

Masterson fired over from inside the box as the visitors began to dominate proceedings.

But double change saw Joe Ironside and George Broadbent introduced from the bench and helped the hosts regain some control.

Shortly after Owen Bailey saw a header saved by Turner at full stretch after he met Close's pinpoint delivery.

Just a few minutes later Close saw an effort from the edge of the box parried away.

Another chance then fell to Bonne when Malone's cross landed at his feet inside the six-yard box.

But he was caught off guard and couldn't get it under control, allowing Jones to smother.

With the game petering out Close picked his spot perfectly from 25 yards to seal the win, taking almost everyone inside the Eco-Power Stadium by surprise.

The result sees Doncaster climb three places to 19th, while Gillingham drop to second.

Rovers: Louis Jones, Tom Anderson, Joseph Olowu, Luke Molyneux, Harrison Biggins (George Broadbent, 63), Tom Nixon, Owen Bailey, Zain Westbrooke, Ben Close, Louie Marsh (Bobby Faulkner, 90), Mo Faal (Joe Ironside, 63)

Subs: Ben Bottomley, Deji Sotona, Tyler Roberts, Jack Goodman