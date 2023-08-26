Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann declares himself pleased despite another loss

Rovers conceded two first-half goals as they were beaten 2-1 at Stadium MK but finished the match in the ascendancy against League Two's new leaders.

Half-time substitute Luke Molynuex got Doncaster back into the game when he halved the deficit shortly after his introduction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a good performance," said McCann, whose side are still looking for their first league win.

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann appeals a decision from referee Andrew Kitchen.

"There was a bit more of what we want to see.

"We can't legislate for individual mistakes, and unfortunately it's costing us goals, but we win, lose and draw together as a team."

Rovers had been the better side until they fell behind after 16 minutes.

Jack Senior's missed interception led to a tap-in for Daniel Harvie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dons doubled their lead shortly after the half-hour mark when Warren O'Hora showed more desire to meet a corner-kick delivery than Doncaster's defenders and nodded into the bottom corner.

The hosts almost made it 3-0 before the break, but it was one-way traffic for large periods after the restart.

"The response to going 2-0 down was excellent," said McCann.

"We probably could have been two or three-nil up in the first half with the chances we had early in the game."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"On another day we will score," added McCann, who saw forward Mo Faal miss several chances.

"Mo was excellent. He is a top player and he's a very good finisher. He will flow with the goals.

"I don't like losing games, of course I don't, but when I see a team that shows a good performance then I'm happy."

Colchester’s win at Gillingham means Rovers are the only team in League Two yet to win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also slipped to the bottom of the Football League following a fourth defeat from their five opening games.

"We were the better team today," said McCann, who had 13 players unavailable due to injury.

“They took the two mistakes we gifted them and scored. We didn’t capitalise on the opportunities we had.

"I can go with that performance. Last week we showed nothing to get back into the game.