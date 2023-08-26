Doncaster Rovers fall to the foot of the Football League after MK Dons defeat

Rovers, who are the only team in League Two yet to win this season, shipped two first-half goals as they gave themselves another mountain to climb.

It was the fifth time they have conceded first in six games this term, with boss Grant McCann once again forced to roll the dice at the interval with a double change.

Despite an inspired cameo from substitute Luke Molyneux and plenty of pressure in the dying moments it was too little, too late at Stadium MK.

Doncaster Rovers' Luke Molyneux pulls a goal back against Milton Keynes Dons.

Rovers should have led with just one minute on the clock when Tommy Rowe found Mo Faal unmarked in the box.

But the big striker failed to get a clean connection on his effort, which trickled wide.

Moments later another chance at goal presented itself to Faal.

This time his effort was too weak to trouble Craig Macgillivray in the home net.

Despite dominating the opening exchanges Doncaster were hit by a sucker punch in the 16th minute when the hosts took the lead against the run of play.

Jack Senior's missed interception allowed Jonathan Leko to break away and he teed up Daniel Harvie for a tap-in at the far post

Four minutes later the dangerous Leko almost doubled his side's advantage following a brilliant solo run, only to see his shot flash wide.

Faal saw another couple of tame efforts easily held as Rovers fought to get themselves back into the game.

But they let themselves down with more poor defending as defender Warren O'Hara beat several players in the air to make it 2-0 following a corner.

With confidence flowing, MK were now first to everything and should have made it 3-0 before half time.

Cameron Norman beat James Maxwell in the air to send Mo Eisa through on goal.

He looked to have scored, but thankfully for Doncaster Ian Lawlor managed to divert the ball wide.

McCann replaced Joseph Olowu and Deji Sotona with Molyneux and Zain Westbrooke at the break.

Molyneux was one of three players hooked at half time in last weekend's defeat to Notts County and missed out on the starting XI for the first time this season at Stadium MK.

His response was brilliant, however, as he brought his side back in with a chance on 56 minutes with a bullet strike from the edge of the box.

Molyneux was involved again as he found Maxwell at the far post on 71 minutes.

The wing-back saw his effort brilliantly blocked for a corner, which Owen Bailey headed wide.

Barely a minute later Faal sent a thunderous drive from distance just wide with Macgillivray beaten.

Faal had yet another chance to open his account for Doncaster when he met Senior's cross at point-blank range.

But his header was too weak and easily collected by MacGillivray with the clock ticking.

Rovers piled on the pressure in the final moments with Molynuex going closest with a close-range volley.

The hosts stood firm to go top of the league, with Rovers rooted to the bottom – their lowest position since returning to the EFL 20 years ago.

Their second-half performance offered hope, but the wait for a first league win continues.

Rovers: Ian Lawlor, James Maxwell, Joseph Olowu (Zain Westbrooke, 46), Richard Wood, George Broadbent, Tommy Rowe (Jack Goodman, 90), Owen Bailey, Deji Sotona (Luke Molyneux, 46), Joe Ironside, Jack Senior, Modou Faal

Subs not used: Louis Jones, Adam Long, Bobby Faulkner

MK Dons: Craig MacGillivray, Cameron Norman, Jack Tucker, Warren O'Hora, Jonathan Leko (Matthew Dennis, 61), Alex Gilbey, Mo Eisa (Brooklyn Ilunga, 81), Tommy Smith (Ashley Hunter, 75), Ethan Robson, Daniel Harvie, Dawson Devoy (MJ Williams, 61)