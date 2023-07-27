Seaman’s future at the club was cast into doubt following Tom Nixon’s arrival on loan from Hull City earlier this week, which leaves boss Grant McCann with three right-backs on the books.

McCann handed Seaman, 23, a new one-year contract earlier this summer after the defender fought his way back into the first-team picture last season.

He stands by that decision – but is willing to explore interest in him from other clubs.

Doncaster Rovers' Charlie Seaman could be allowed to leave the club.

McCann told The Free Press: “I have had a conversation with Charlie, there have been two or three clubs that have rang about him.

"Charlie has been at the football club in a different sort of system. We feel there’s potential in him, that’s why we signed him.

"But what I don’t want to do is have Charlie sat not being involved and not playing games.

“If there’s an opportunity for Charlie to go and play somewhere, which there is [...] we will explore it.”

It is understood any exit for Seaman would be a loan move.

He has made 41 appearances for Doncaster since joining the club three years ago.

Twenty-four of those came last season, when he started 12 of the final 15 games.

Seaman has been involved for Rovers throughout pre-season and played 90 minutes as a Doncaster XI beat Middlesbrough Under-21s 5-1 on Tuesday.

