Doncaster Rovers defender proves doubters wrong as he wins new contract

He was counted out this time last year, but Charlie Seaman has outlasted his doubters and is determined to continue proving them wrong.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 20:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 20:13 BST

The right-back has signed a one-year contract extension after fighting his way back into the first-team picture at Doncaster Rovers.

Gary McSheffrey and Steve Eyre were happy for him to leave last summer with Seaman largely restricted to run-outs in the Papa Johns Trophy, which the pair treated as a second-rate competition.

But he impressed Danny Schofield and showed flashes of what he's capable of during spells in the starting XI.

Charlie Seaman in action for Doncaster Rovers.Charlie Seaman in action for Doncaster Rovers.
Charlie Seaman in action for Doncaster Rovers.
Now he has been rewarded with another, and likely final, chance to forge a career in the Football League with Doncaster after three years at the club.

Seaman, who turns 24 in September, said: "Next season I want to make sure I play with full confidence and really show people what I can do.

"My time here has been up and down so I really want to work hard and make sure I'm performing well on a consistent basis.

"I really want to try and cement a position in the team and play as many games as I can.”

Unlike some of his teammates Seaman has made the move to Doncaster and lives with friend and fellow Londoner, Joseph Olowu, who will also be staying put at the club.

Seaman shares the sense of optimism currently around the club and added: "With the new manager coming in and players he's signed already, it looks like a really promising time for the club.

"I've spoken to the manager a couple times and was buzzing when he said he wanted me to stay."

