Duckworth, who was promoted to the EFL at the beginning of the season, issued nine yellow cards – including one to McCann – and sent Tommy Rowe off for a high tackle in the first half.

McCann was reprimanded for his reaction to the decision, which potentially cost Rovers more points after another promising performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m not going to speak about it because you end up getting in trouble,” said McCann, whose side remain bottom of League Two and without a win.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann.

"I think everyone could see how frustrated we were and, to be fair, how frustrated the fans were.

"I would rather not speak about the referee, I would rather focus on the performance of our team in the second half.”

Duckworth, who had issued 20 bookings in the three EFL games he’d taken charge of before today, also appeared to show Charlie Austin two yellow cards – one in each half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Swindon’s Twitter account credited two bookings to Austin, although the first-half caution was officially given to his teammate Saidou Khan.

"I would rather not say anything about that today,” said McCann.

"It was just a very, very frustrating day.”

McCann did share his thought’s on Rowe’s red card.

“I watched it when I got back (in the changing room) and saw it live,” he said. “Tommy Rowe has not looked anywhere else apart from the ball, trying to control it.

"This is where you are hoping the fourth official (Mark Jones) can step in and say ‘he’s got his eyes on the ball, he’s trying to control it’.

"It’s a crazy decision.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCann was much happier with the performance of his players, however, after they kept the country's top scorers at bay to earn their first clean sheet of the season.

"After the first ten or 15 minutes we started to find our feet,” he said.

"We were in control. The sending off has changed the game, we had to look at a different way of playing in the second half.

"The team was excellent, resolute, defended every single ball that came into the box.