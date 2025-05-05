Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann already turning attention towards summer recruitment

Grant McCann celebrates at full time at Notts County.

The 2024-25 campaign ended on a high for Doncaster Rovers - now the planning for next season begins in earnest.

Grant McCann’s side lifted the League Two title on Saturday thanks to a 2-1 win at Notts County. Results elsewhere ensured they won it with a four-point buffer and head into the summer full of confidence.

For McCann and his coaching staff the immediate focus in the early part of this week is now on talks concerning the futures of those nearing the end of their contracts. That boat includes the likes of Richard Wood, Billy Sharp and perhaps most pertinently Joseph Olowu.

Once those discussions are thrashed out the club will release its retained list. That will leave McCann and his coaching staff with a core squad which he will then add to this coming summer in an attempt to be "ultra-competitive" upon Rovers' return to the third tier after three years away.

Speaking to the Free Press prior to the trip to Meadow Lane, McCann said: "I've not answered any phone calls to agents and my phone has been ringing off the hook with people throwing players (at me) left, right and centre.

"And that's what happens at this time of the year. We've still got a job to do though, and so I don't think it's the right time for me to be doing that.

"But after this Notts County game we'll move on to our targets and our plans and what we want to do. And that'll start Monday. Then it's about trying to get a bit of a break but it'll not happen! It's just constant.

"But it's a job I love and it is what it is. I just want to make us ultra-competitive next year so that we can have a real good go."

Rovers discover the fixture schedule for 2025-26 on Thursday, June 26 at midday.