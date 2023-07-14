McCann has 29 players under contract for next season but has vowed to move some of them on this summer, either on loan or permanently.

Several of Doncaster’s young professionals are expected to leave the club to gain experience elsewhere, while strikers Reo Griffiths and Caolan Lavery remain transfer-listed.

Reo Griffiths celebrates a Doncaster Rovers goal last season.

McCann said: “We could move some of them tomorrow but at the minute we have some knocks, bumps and bruises so we don’t want to.

"When I say move I mean get some of the younger ones out on loan to get some games.

"But we have got some games coming up in pre-season, we have got to make sure we get the games into them before they go out so they are ready.”

McCann wants all his players to taste match action more than once during pre-season.

He has fielded two different teams in either half in Doncaster’s two friendlies to date.

Those who could soon head out on loan include Ben Bottomley, Jack Goodman, Jack Degruchy, Tavonga Kuleya and Liam Ravenhill, although the latter is recovering from injury.

Griffiths and Lavery are also still chasing full fitness.

"Caolan is going to be another six or seven weeks,” said McCann.

"He’s going to have a bit of a procedure. Reo knows where he is he knows he’s got [Joe] Ironside, [George] Miller [...] we will wait and see.”

Griffiths has travelled to St Andrews in Scotland with Rovers for a four-day training camp despite missing Tuesday’s win over Boston United due to injury.

The Free Press understands there has been tentative interest in the former Tottenham Hotspur starlet, whose senior career has yet to take off.

Both he and Lavery have 12 months left on their contracts but Doncaster’s chief executive, Gavin Baldwin, has said paying players up this summer is a “last resort.”

Ollie Younger remains with Rovers but is still not fit enough to train with the main group.

The defender was invited back for pre-season training despite being released at the end of last term after missing the entire campaign through injury.