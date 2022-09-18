Rovers produced another below-par display as they went down 1-0 at home to Swindon Town on Saturday, with some supporters choosing to air their frustrations throughout the match and at full time.

"Everyone’s entitled to their own opinion,” said McSheffrey, whose side dropped to twelfth place in League Two after falling out of the play-off places.

Swindon's players celebrate Jacob Wakeling's goal.

"The performance wasn’t good enough, it didn’t excite them, and we will take it on the chin.

"You have got to be mentally strong and an elite character to play elite sport.

"You like taking the plaudits when you do well, so you have to be able to take the negative response.”

McSheffrey came in for some direct criticism – and not for the first time since he took over – but said: "Whatever people want to throw at me it’s not a problem.

"I’ll keep turning up and working hard.”

Just last week the Rovers boss was nominated for the division’s Manager of The Month award after overseeing a six-game unbeaten run at the start of the season.

Now, a section of the fanbase are questioning his position.

McSheffrey said: "I won’t hide away from anything. I take accountability on the team I selected, the changes I make and the performance level.

"You can rest assured that we are trying to get through this and make us the team we were only two and a half weeks ago they were adoring."

Asked if he had a message for the fans, McSheffrey said: "We don’t intentionally come out to not play great and not entertain.

"Sometimes you just have a few bumps in the road.

"We will work hard and try to get back to the team and performance level they were enjoying only a few weeks ago.”

Doncaster’s players will return to training tomorrow ahead of Tuesday’s trip to Lincoln City in the Papa Johns Trophy.

McSheffrey said: “We will keep working hard for them (the fans), they have been great all season.