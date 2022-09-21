Doncaster Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey gives injury update on Tommy Rowe

The influential club captain, who turns 34 on Saturday, was subbed off as a precaution in last weekend’s 1-0 defeat to Swindon Town shortly after receiving treatment from physio Michael McBride.

Rowe has been an ever-present in League Two when available for Rovers this term and has been utilised in several different positions.

Tommy Rowe could be set for a spell on the sidelines.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster chief Gary McSheffrey said: “He’s had a scan today (Tuesday).

"We are awaiting his results.”

Asked if Rowe would be unavailable for this weekend’s match at home to Crawley Town, McSheffrey said: “Who knows?

"Tommy Rowe’s played through all sorts in the past.”

He continued: “By the sounds of it, potentially.”

The news is a potential blow to McSheffrey’s hopes of finally having a near fully fit squad available to choose from.

Tuesday's Papa Johns Trophy win over Lincoln City saw the return of Aidan Barlow, Ben Close and Joseph Olowu from injury, with Reo Griffiths not far behind them in his recovery.

Central midfielder Close caught the eye with his performance in the opening 45 minutes before his planned substitution at the interval.

McSheffrey said: “I thought he had a bit of bite about his game.

"He was crisp in his passing, he got stuck in.

"He felt fine at half-time. The plan was 45 (minutes). Had he said he wanted more we probably would have given him more, but he's been out that long he doesn’t want to risk overdoing anything.