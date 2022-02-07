Doncaster Rovers boss admits to mistake over Josh Martin

Josh Martin on the ball against Sunderland. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX

But he believes the Norwich City loanee will have benefitted from the rest following his intense start to life with Rovers.

Martin started his first three games for Rovers after joining on loan but was an unused substitute against the Millers.

He returned to action in Saturday’s superb win at Sunderland and assisted Reo Griffiths’ opening goal.

“Josh came in and played three games in ten days having only kicked a ball in about five MK Dons games on his loan for the first half of the season,” McSheffrey said.

“On Tuesday, he was fine and he could have played but I just felt I needed to go with a bit more experience and physicality because of Rotherham’s set plays.

“I was probably overly concerned about what their strengths were rather than ours.

“In hindsight I should have played him, however I wouldn’t have learned what I learned if I did.

“The plan was for him to come on and really impact the game but I made two changes at half time in midfield and left back and you’re not really expecting that. You want to impact the game with attackers, especially at home.

“It wasn’t to be but he’s had a breather and he looked fresh for an hour at Sunderland.

“Again we could see his legs go a bit and when that happens he gets a little bit less reliable on the ball and a bit tippy tappy.

“What he does is brilliant. But I’ve said to him let’s build your fitness levels up and be solid in everything you do. None of the tippy tappy stuff unless it’s through balls and not in the middle of the pitch.”

