Doncaster Rovers Belles to start 2025 with two relegation six-pointers
They host York City at Denaby Main this Sunday (2pm) before a trip to Barnsley FC a week later.
Belles won both corresponding fixtures earlier this season and completing a pair of doubles would be huge in the club’s bid to stay in FAWNL Division One North.
The division is currently split into two very distinct mini-divisions with five title chasers and seven sides for whom relegation is a real possibility.
Belles are currently only out of the relegation places on goal difference with both York and AFC Fylde also on 10 points. Norton & Stockton Ancients and Stockport County, both of whom have games in hand on the bottom trio, are on 11 points, with Barnsley FC on 14 and Durham Cestria on 16.
Captain Jessica Tugby-Andrew misses this Sunday’s game through suspension.