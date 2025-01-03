Doncaster Rovers Belles to start 2025 with two relegation six-pointers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​Doncaster Rovers Belles begin 2025 with two of the biggest games in the club’s history.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​They host York City at Denaby Main this Sunday (2pm) before a trip to Barnsley FC a week later.

Belles won both corresponding fixtures earlier this season and completing a pair of doubles would be huge in the club’s bid to stay in FAWNL Division One North.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The division is currently split into two very distinct mini-divisions with five title chasers and seven sides for whom relegation is a real possibility.

Jessica Tugby-Andrew, centre.

Belles are currently only out of the relegation places on goal difference with both York and AFC Fylde also on 10 points. Norton & Stockton Ancients and Stockport County, both of whom have games in hand on the bottom trio, are on 11 points, with Barnsley FC on 14 and Durham Cestria on 16.

Captain Jessica Tugby-Andrew misses this Sunday’s game through suspension.