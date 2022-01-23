Doncaster Rovers Belles thrash Leek Town to strengthen grip on top spot

Doncaster Rovers Belles. Photo: Julian Barker

Four-goal Jasmine Saxton was ruthless in front of goal as the Belles put fifth-placed Leek to the sword at Harrison Park.

Jess Price, Sophie Bell, Lindsey Tugby, Nadia Khan and Lauren Breen were also on the scoresheet for Andy Butler’s side.

Club captain Sophie Scargill appeared as a late substitute after recovering from the knee ligament injury which sparked plenty of media coverage last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sophie Bell was on target in the win over Leek Town. Photo: Julian Barker

Doncaster’s victory was their tenth win from 14 in the league this season as they chase promotion back to the third tier of the women’s game.

Defeats for the teams who started the day in second and third place in the table topped off an excellent weekend for the Belles.

Second-placed Long Eaton United suffered a surprise 1-0 home defeat at the hands of mid-table Peterborough United, while Boldmere St Michaels leapfrogged Lincoln City into third with a 2-1 win over the Imps.

Boldmere and Lincoln both have three games in hand on Doncaster but trail the leaders by nine and ten points respectively in the race for the title and the one automatic promotion spot to the FAWNL Northern Premier Division.

Belles won FAWSL2 in 2018 but then dropped out of the second tier for financial reasons and were then relegated from the FAWNL Northern Premier Division a year later.